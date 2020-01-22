Spire Healthcare Group (LON:SPI) Rating Lowered to Underperform at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Spire Healthcare Group (LON:SPI) to an underperform rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has GBX 113 ($1.49) target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of GBX 106 ($1.39).

SPI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Peel Hunt reissued an add rating on shares of Spire Healthcare Group in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Liberum Capital raised their target price on shares of Spire Healthcare Group from GBX 125 ($1.64) to GBX 133 ($1.75) and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Barclays reissued an underweight rating on shares of Spire Healthcare Group in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued an add rating and issued a GBX 155 ($2.04) target price on shares of Spire Healthcare Group in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Spire Healthcare Group currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 130.50 ($1.72).

SPI stock opened at GBX 134.72 ($1.77) on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 134.01 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 118.93. Spire Healthcare Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 95.25 ($1.25) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 145 ($1.91). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.55, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $540.35 million and a PE ratio of 33.68.

About Spire Healthcare Group

Spire Healthcare Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates private hospitals and clinics in the United Kingdom. It provides a range of integrated surgical, medical, and diagnostic services. The company offers various treatments in the areas of allergy and infectious diseases, blood tests, bones and joints, bowel treatments, breast screening and surgery, cancer investigations and treatments, cosmetic surgery, cyst removal, and dental surgery, as well as ear, nose, and throat treatments.

