Spire Healthcare Group PLC (LON:SPI) Receives GBX 134.63 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Spire Healthcare Group PLC (LON:SPI) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 131.71 ($1.73).

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SPI shares. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Spire Healthcare Group in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 155 ($2.04) target price on shares of Spire Healthcare Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Liberum Capital increased their target price on shares of Spire Healthcare Group from GBX 125 ($1.64) to GBX 133 ($1.75) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating on shares of Spire Healthcare Group in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Spire Healthcare Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th.

Shares of LON SPI traded up GBX 0.50 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 139.40 ($1.83). The company had a trading volume of 378,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,770,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.55, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 132.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 118.55. Spire Healthcare Group has a 12 month low of GBX 95.25 ($1.25) and a 12 month high of GBX 145 ($1.91). The firm has a market cap of $559.11 million and a P/E ratio of 34.85.

Spire Healthcare Group Company Profile

Spire Healthcare Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates private hospitals and clinics in the United Kingdom. It provides a range of integrated surgical, medical, and diagnostic services. The company offers various treatments in the areas of allergy and infectious diseases, blood tests, bones and joints, bowel treatments, breast screening and surgery, cancer investigations and treatments, cosmetic surgery, cyst removal, and dental surgery, as well as ear, nose, and throat treatments.

