Spirent Communications (LON:SPT) PT Raised to GBX 222 at Deutsche Bank

Spirent Communications (LON:SPT) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank from GBX 155 ($2.04) to GBX 222 ($2.92) in a research note issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 2.20% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also commented on SPT. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Spirent Communications from GBX 175 ($2.30) to GBX 180 ($2.37) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Spirent Communications in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Investec lowered shares of Spirent Communications to a “sell” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from GBX 170 ($2.24) to GBX 200 ($2.63) in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Liberum Capital raised their price objective on shares of Spirent Communications from GBX 210 ($2.76) to GBX 238 ($3.13) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Spirent Communications from GBX 205 ($2.70) to GBX 230 ($3.03) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Spirent Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 205.63 ($2.70).

Shares of SPT opened at GBX 227 ($2.99) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.34, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.87. Spirent Communications has a one year low of GBX 137 ($1.80) and a one year high of GBX 253.50 ($3.33). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 227.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 196.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion and a PE ratio of 24.15.

Spirent Communications Company Profile

Spirent Communications plc provides solutions to develop devices and equipment and to operate networks worldwide. The company operates through Networks & Security, Lifecycle Service Assurance, and Connected Devices segments. The Networks & Security segment develops performance and security test systems to accelerate the development of new devices, networks, and applications for high-speed Ethernet/IP, mobile, and global satellite navigation systems.

