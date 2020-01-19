Spirent Communications (OTCMKTS:SPMYY) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Spirent Communications (OTCMKTS:SPMYY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $14.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 15.23% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “SPIRENT PLC-ADR is an international network technology company providing state-of-the-art systems and solutions for a broad range of customers worldwide. Their Communications group is a worldwide provider of integrated performance analysis and service assurance systems for next-generation network technologies. Spirent’s solutions accelerate the development and deployment of network equipment and services by emulating real-world conditions and assuring end-to-end performance of large-scale networks. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Spirent Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Barclays downgraded shares of Spirent Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SPMYY opened at $12.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.26 and a beta of 0.84. Spirent Communications has a 52 week low of $7.32 and a 52 week high of $13.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.96.

About Spirent Communications

Spirent Communications plc provides solutions to develop devices and equipment and to operate networks worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Networks & Security, Lifecycle Service Assurance, and Connected Devices. The Networks & Security segment develops performance and security test systems to accelerate the development of new devices, networks, and applications for high-speed Ethernet/IP, mobile, and global satellite navigation systems.

