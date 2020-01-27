Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) saw a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,180,000 shares, a growth of 63.1% from the December 31st total of 1,950,000 shares. Currently, 3.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,020,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days.

Shares of SPR stock traded down $0.78 on Monday, reaching $69.67. The company had a trading volume of 1,153,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,571,021. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a PE ratio of 11.42, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $73.87 and a 200-day moving average of $79.20. Spirit AeroSystems has a 12 month low of $63.12 and a 12 month high of $100.34.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The aerospace company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. Spirit AeroSystems had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 49.21%. The business’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.70 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Spirit AeroSystems will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current year.

SPR has been the topic of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price target (down previously from $88.00) on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research report on Friday, January 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Spirit AeroSystems from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $89.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.04.

In related news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.99, for a total transaction of $43,495.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $124,569.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SPR. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,710,259 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $305,565,000 after purchasing an additional 227,562 shares during the period. Scopia Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Scopia Capital Management LP now owns 2,707,197 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $222,640,000 after purchasing an additional 142,871 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,113,203 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $173,797,000 after purchasing an additional 409,856 shares during the period. Prudential PLC grew its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 1,641,584 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $133,531,000 after purchasing an additional 108,535 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $109,904,000. 95.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Spirit AeroSystems

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and supplies commercial aero structures in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems primarily to aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and related spares, as well as maintenance, repairs, and overhaul (MRO) services.

