Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) Downgraded to Neutral at Bank of America

Bank of America downgraded shares of Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have $77.00 target price on the aerospace company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $105.00.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on SPR. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Barclays lowered shares of Spirit AeroSystems from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Cowen restated a hold rating on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a neutral rating and a $96.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Spirit AeroSystems has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $90.10.

Shares of NYSE:SPR traded up $1.12 on Wednesday, hitting $67.99. 885,332 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,167,115. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $77.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.76. Spirit AeroSystems has a one year low of $65.72 and a one year high of $100.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.86, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.11.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The aerospace company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.29). Spirit AeroSystems had a return on equity of 49.21% and a net margin of 8.27%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.70 earnings per share. Spirit AeroSystems’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Spirit AeroSystems will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 6th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. Spirit AeroSystems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.67%.

In related news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.99, for a total value of $43,495.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,432 shares in the company, valued at $124,569.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in Spirit AeroSystems in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Capital Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in Spirit AeroSystems during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 166.7% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new position in Spirit AeroSystems during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in Spirit AeroSystems during the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 95.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Spirit AeroSystems

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and supplies commercial aero structures in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems primarily to aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and related spares, as well as maintenance, repairs, and overhaul (MRO) services.

See Also: Why does a company issue an IPO?

