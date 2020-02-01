Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $62.99

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $62.99 and last traded at $64.09, with a volume of 73858 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $67.64.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

A number of brokerages have commented on SPR. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. UBS Group cut Spirit AeroSystems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Monday, October 21st. ValuEngine upgraded Spirit AeroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Spirit AeroSystems from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on Spirit AeroSystems in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $96.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.04.

The stock has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $71.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.94.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The aerospace company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. Spirit AeroSystems had a return on equity of 49.21% and a net margin of 8.27%. The business’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.70 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.99, for a total value of $43,495.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $124,569.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPR. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Spirit AeroSystems during the second quarter valued at approximately $716,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 1.4% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 256,928 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $20,906,000 after buying an additional 3,573 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 3.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 209,343 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $17,034,000 after buying an additional 6,432 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 4.0% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 20,415 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,661,000 after buying an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC boosted its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 25.0% during the third quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 4,436 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. 95.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Spirit AeroSystems Company Profile (NYSE:SPR)

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and supplies commercial aero structures in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems primarily to aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and related spares, as well as maintenance, repairs, and overhaul (MRO) services.

See Also: What is Depreciation?