Spirit Airlines (NASDAQ:SAVE) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Spirit Airlines Incorporated (NASDAQ:SAVE) gapped up before the market opened on Friday after Citigroup raised their price target on the stock from $46.00 to $48.00. The stock had previously closed at $43.72, but opened at $42.65. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock. Spirit Airlines shares last traded at $42.47, with a volume of 578,873 shares trading hands.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on SAVE. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Spirit Airlines in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Stephens lowered Spirit Airlines from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $55.00 price objective on Spirit Airlines and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Buckingham Research raised Spirit Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on Spirit Airlines in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Spirit Airlines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.13.

In other Spirit Airlines news, VP Brian J. Mcmenamy sold 6,456 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.35, for a total transaction of $254,043.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SAVE. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Spirit Airlines by 328.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,135,363 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $149,652,000 after purchasing an additional 2,403,128 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spirit Airlines in the 2nd quarter worth $83,714,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Spirit Airlines by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,531,404 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $120,824,000 after buying an additional 544,424 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Spirit Airlines by 869.4% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 540,967 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,916,000 after buying an additional 485,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Spirit Airlines by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 1,191,595 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,255,000 after buying an additional 179,775 shares during the last quarter.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.13.

Spirit Airlines (NASDAQ:SAVE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $991.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $987.68 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share.

About Spirit Airlines (NASDAQ:SAVE)

Spirit Airlines, Inc is an airline company. The Company provides air transportation for passengers. As of December 31, 2016, its all-Airbus Fit Fleet operated over 420 daily flights to 59 destinations in the United States, Caribbean and Latin America. As of December 31, 2016, it had a fleet of 95 Airbus single-aisle aircraft, which are referred to as A320 family aircraft and include the A319, A320 and A321 models, which have common design and equipment but differ most notably in fuselage length, service range and seat capacity.

