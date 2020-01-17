Spirit Airlines (NASDAQ:SAVE) Stock Price Up 7.5% After Analyst Upgrade

Spirit Airlines Incorporated (NASDAQ:SAVE) shares rose 7.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday after Citigroup raised their price target on the stock from $46.00 to $48.00. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock. Spirit Airlines traded as high as $43.37 and last traded at $42.65, approximately 2,981,976 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 124% from the average daily volume of 1,333,471 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.68.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on SAVE. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Spirit Airlines in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target (up previously from $48.00) on shares of Spirit Airlines in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Spirit Airlines from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Stephens lowered Spirit Airlines from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered Spirit Airlines to a “sell” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.13.

In other news, VP Brian J. Mcmenamy sold 6,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.35, for a total transaction of $254,043.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Spirit Airlines by 328.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,135,363 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $149,652,000 after purchasing an additional 2,403,128 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spirit Airlines during the second quarter worth about $83,714,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Spirit Airlines by 27.4% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,531,404 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $120,824,000 after purchasing an additional 544,424 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Spirit Airlines by 869.4% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 540,967 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,916,000 after purchasing an additional 485,162 shares during the period. Finally, Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Spirit Airlines by 17.8% during the third quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 1,191,595 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,255,000 after purchasing an additional 179,775 shares during the period.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.80 and a 200 day moving average of $40.15.

Spirit Airlines (NASDAQ:SAVE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $991.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $987.68 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Spirit Airlines, Inc is an airline company. The Company provides air transportation for passengers. As of December 31, 2016, its all-Airbus Fit Fleet operated over 420 daily flights to 59 destinations in the United States, Caribbean and Latin America. As of December 31, 2016, it had a fleet of 95 Airbus single-aisle aircraft, which are referred to as A320 family aircraft and include the A319, A320 and A321 models, which have common design and equipment but differ most notably in fuselage length, service range and seat capacity.

