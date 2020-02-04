Spirit Airlines (SAVE) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Spirit Airlines (NASDAQ:SAVE) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 5th. Analysts expect Spirit Airlines to post earnings of $1.19 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Shares of NASDAQ:SAVE opened at $41.96 on Tuesday. Spirit Airlines has a 12-month low of $32.97 and a 12-month high of $64.76. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.41.

In related news, VP Brian J. Mcmenamy sold 6,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.35, for a total transaction of $254,043.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SAVE. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on Spirit Airlines in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Buckingham Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price target (up from $50.00) on shares of Spirit Airlines in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Vertical Research upgraded Spirit Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 price target (up from $48.00) on shares of Spirit Airlines in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Spirit Airlines from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.13.

Spirit Airlines Company Profile

Spirit Airlines, Inc is an airline company. The Company provides air transportation for passengers. As of December 31, 2016, its all-Airbus Fit Fleet operated over 420 daily flights to 59 destinations in the United States, Caribbean and Latin America. As of December 31, 2016, it had a fleet of 95 Airbus single-aisle aircraft, which are referred to as A320 family aircraft and include the A319, A320 and A321 models, which have common design and equipment but differ most notably in fuselage length, service range and seat capacity.

Recommended Story: What is the FTSE 100 index?