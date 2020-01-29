Spirit of Texas Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:STXB) Given Consensus Rating of “Strong Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:STXB) have been given a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the three brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokerages have set a 12 month consensus price target of $28.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Spirit of Texas Bancshares an industry rank of 161 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

STXB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st.

STXB opened at $21.80 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.04. Spirit of Texas Bancshares has a 52 week low of $20.23 and a 52 week high of $23.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $356.06 million, a PE ratio of 17.17 and a beta of -0.13.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STXB. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 99,108.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 24,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 24,777 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 2,222 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 209,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,511,000 after acquiring an additional 8,670 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 20,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 2,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 34.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 651,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,665,000 after acquiring an additional 168,728 shares in the last quarter. 43.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Spirit of Texas Bancshares Company Profile

Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Spirit of Texas Bank SSB that provides various commercial and retail banking services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. It offers checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and IRA accounts.

