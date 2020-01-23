Spirit of Texas Bancshares (NASDAQ:STXB) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Spirit of Texas Bancshares (NASDAQ:STXB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Spirit of Texas Bancshares Inc. is a bank holding company. It offers commercial and retail banking services. The company provides checking and savings accounts; commercial, consumer, mortgage, SBA and foreign national lending services and treasury management services. It operates primarily in College Station, Colleyville, Conroe, Dallas, Fort Worth, Grapevine, Clear Lake, Post Oak Road, Richmond Ave, Stafford, Magnolia, Tomball, Woodlands Central, Woodlands North and Woodlands West. Spirit of Texas Bancshares Inc. is based in Texas, United States. “

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.71.

Shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares stock traded up $0.10 on Tuesday, hitting $22.30. The stock had a trading volume of 117 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,718. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.83 and a 200 day moving average of $21.88. Spirit of Texas Bancshares has a twelve month low of $20.23 and a twelve month high of $23.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $360.58 million, a P/E ratio of 17.59 and a beta of -0.13.

Spirit of Texas Bancshares (NASDAQ:STXB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.06). Spirit of Texas Bancshares had a net margin of 17.90% and a return on equity of 8.46%. The firm had revenue of $23.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.90 million. Equities analysts expect that Spirit of Texas Bancshares will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STXB. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 99,108.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 24,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 24,777 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 2,222 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 209,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,511,000 after buying an additional 8,670 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 20,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 2,893 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 34.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 651,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,665,000 after buying an additional 168,728 shares during the period. 43.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Spirit of Texas Bank SSB that provides various commercial and retail banking services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. It offers checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and IRA accounts.

