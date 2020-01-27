Spirit of Texas Bancshares (STXB) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Spirit of Texas Bancshares (NASDAQ:STXB) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, January 29th. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Shares of NASDAQ STXB opened at $22.06 on Monday. Spirit of Texas Bancshares has a twelve month low of $20.23 and a twelve month high of $23.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.88. The company has a market capitalization of $356.05 million, a PE ratio of 17.37 and a beta of -0.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. ValuEngine raised shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Stephens reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Spirit of Texas Bancshares presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.71.

Spirit of Texas Bancshares Company Profile

Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Spirit of Texas Bank SSB that provides various commercial and retail banking services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. It offers checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and IRA accounts.

Further Reading: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?

