Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK) CAO Sells $165,727.03 in Stock

Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK) CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 1,057 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.79, for a total transaction of $165,727.03. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,535,621.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Timothy Emanuelson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 11th, Timothy Emanuelson sold 3,260 shares of Splunk stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.90, for a total transaction of $478,894.00.

On Tuesday, November 12th, Timothy Emanuelson sold 549 shares of Splunk stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.94, for a total transaction of $68,592.06.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPLK opened at $160.32 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $150.43 and its 200 day moving average is $130.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.33. The company has a market capitalization of $24.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -100.83 and a beta of 2.06. Splunk Inc has a fifty-two week low of $107.16 and a fifty-two week high of $160.43.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The software company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $626.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $605.20 million. Splunk had a negative net margin of 14.24% and a negative return on equity of 11.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Splunk Inc will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Splunk by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,287,809 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,054,191,000 after buying an additional 1,942,047 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Splunk by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,535,699 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,702,114,000 after acquiring an additional 370,125 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in Splunk by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,987,276 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $352,080,000 after acquiring an additional 171,422 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Splunk by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,688,527 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $199,010,000 after acquiring an additional 280,294 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Splunk by 231.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,141,819 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $143,584,000 after buying an additional 796,914 shares during the period. 90.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on SPLK. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Splunk in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Maxim Group boosted their price target on shares of Splunk from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Splunk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Splunk in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Splunk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.06.

Splunk Company Profile

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light, and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics, and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

Featured Story: Liquidity