Sport24.co.za | Blitzboks v All Blacks for bragging rights in Dubai

Cape Town – The South African Sevens team will take on New Zealand‘s finest for the coveted HSBC World Rugby Sevens series title on Saturday.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

The Blitzboks brushed aside surprise semi-finalists Samoa 38-7 after leading 19-7 at half-time, while earlier the All Blacks accounted for England 19-12.

The match will kick off at 17:02 SA time.

New Zealand are the defending champions.

The next event on the circuit is in Cape Town from December 13-15.

– Compiled by Garrin Lambley