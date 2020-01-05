Sport24.co.za | Dominant Blitzboks outclass NZ to win Dubai Sevens

Cape Town – The Blitzboks have won the opening leg of the 2019/20 World Rugby Sevens Series, outclassing New Zealand in Sunday‘s Dubai Cup final.

South Africa emerged 15-0 winners, but they outplayed their rivals in every department throughout the contest.

The Blitzboks had beaten Argentina (12-5) and Samoa (38-7) in their quarter-final and semi-final encounters, respectively.

Coach Neil Powell‘s men were far better than their opposition in the first half, but a 5-0 lead was all they had to show for that dominance when skipper Siviwe Soyizwapi went over in the left corner towards the end of the half.

Before that, the Blitzboks had come agonisingly close through Chris Dry and Zain Davids but somehow the Kiwis managed to keep them out.

After dominating possession and territory in the opening stages of the second half, Dry did get his reward following another sustained period of Blitzboks attack.

New Zealand finally found some rhythm towards the end of the match, but by then it was too late and when Seabelo Senatla pounced on a loose ball to run the length of the field to score South Africa‘s third, it was game over.

Scorers:

SA 15 (5)

Tries: Siviwe Soyizwapi, Chris Dry, Seabelo Senatla

NZ 0 (0)