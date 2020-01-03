Sport24.co.za | Former Springbok prop Ockie Oosthuizen dies

Cape Town – Former Springbok prop Ockie Oosthuizen has passed away at the age of 64.

Oosthuizen had battled colon cancer for the past few months.

Oosthuizen made his Test debut against Ireland at Newlands in 1981 and went on to play nine Tests in total, with his final international coming against England at Ellis Park in 1984.

The burly former front-ranker was captain of Transvaal and also represented Western Transvaal and Northern Transvaal during his playing days.

He spent his final years living in Stellenbosch and owned the wine farm, Molenvliet.

Tributes have started to pour in on social media:

RIV my ou loskop voorryman, Ockie Oosthuizen, in 2 toetse teen Engeland – die vrinne wat alles gegee het in 2 uitstaan toetse sal altyd onthou word Rugbygroete ???????? — Schalk Burger ()

Rip Ockie Oosthuizen one of the Boks on our 81 tour of NZ land and the states after a fight with the big C love to Susan and family! — Rob Louw ()