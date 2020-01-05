Sport24.co.za | KP solves CSA‘s boardroom woes with all-star new line-up

Cape Town – Former England batsman Kevin Pietersen has offered his solutions to Cricket South Africa‘s (CSA) current boardroom woes.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Standard Bank, who are the title sponsors of the men‘s national Test and ODI side, renew their deal with CSA after their current contract expires at the end of April 2020, stating the country‘s cricket board “damaged Standard Bank‘s reputation”.

This resulted in the Board of Directors Thabang Moroe on Friday with immediate effect – but on full pay – amid allegations of misconduct.

Pietersen, who hails from Pietermaritzburg, revealed on social media that he would like to see Titans chief executive Jacques Faul as CSA‘s new CEO.

Faul is no stranger to CSA, having been interim CEO in 2012 after replacing the embattled chief Gerald Majola.

Faul has since helped transform Northerns and mainly the Titans into a dominant cricket franchise in the country.

In addition, Pietersen believes former Proteas skipper Graeme Smith is the perfect man for the Director of Cricket role.

– Compiled by Lynn Butler

I can solve Cricket SA problems:Jacques Faul CEO Graeme Smith DirectorMark Boucher head coachMakhaya Ntini bowling coachRobin Peterson spin coachJacques Kallis team consultant Surely not that hard?! — Kevin Pietersen?? ()