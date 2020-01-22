Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

According to Zacks, “Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. is an outdoor sporting goods retailer. Its stores offer camping products, fishing products, and hunting and shooting products. The Company’s stores also provide clothing products, footwear products and optics, electronics, and accessories. It also carries a range of private label offerings under the Rustic Ridge, Yukon Gold and Sportsman’s Warehouse brands. Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Midvale, Utah. “

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on SPWH. BidaskClub lowered shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse in a report on Monday, January 6th. They set a buy rating and a $10.50 price target on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed an in-line rating and set a $11.00 price target (up from $8.00) on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a buy rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sportsman’s Warehouse presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPWH traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.27. The stock had a trading volume of 643,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,539,054. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.88. The company has a market capitalization of $290.51 million, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. Sportsman’s Warehouse has a fifty-two week low of $3.41 and a fifty-two week high of $8.90.

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.25. The company had revenue of $242.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.39 million. Sportsman’s Warehouse had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 24.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. Research analysts expect that Sportsman’s Warehouse will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,701,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,772,000 after purchasing an additional 16,700 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,769,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,469,000 after acquiring an additional 282,990 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,944,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,350,000 after acquiring an additional 31,906 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,782,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,235,000 after acquiring an additional 113,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 687,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,561,000 after acquiring an additional 47,791 shares during the last quarter. 97.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sportsman’s Warehouse Company Profile

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor sporting goods retailer in the United States. It offers camping products, such as backpacks, camp essentials, canoes and kayaks, coolers, outdoor cooking equipment, sleeping bags, tents, and tools; and clothing products, including camouflage, jackets, hats, outerwear, sportswear, technical gear, and work wear.

Recommended Story: S&P 500 Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sportsman’s Warehouse (SPWH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com