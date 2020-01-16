Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) Rating Lowered to Buy at BidaskClub

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Sportsman’s Warehouse from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on Sportsman’s Warehouse in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.50 price objective for the company. DA Davidson set a $6.00 price objective on Sportsman’s Warehouse and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Piper Jaffray Companies restated an “in-line” rating and set a $11.00 target price (up from $8.00) on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Sportsman’s Warehouse in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPWH traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $6.45. The stock had a trading volume of 498,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,505,689. Sportsman’s Warehouse has a 1 year low of $3.41 and a 1 year high of $8.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.77 and its 200-day moving average is $5.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $272.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 4th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25. The business had revenue of $242.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.39 million. Sportsman’s Warehouse had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 24.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. Analysts forecast that Sportsman’s Warehouse will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 87.5% during the 2nd quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 14,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 6,930 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 687,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,561,000 after purchasing an additional 47,791 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 32.8% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 91,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 22,529 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 611,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,312,000 after purchasing an additional 88,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 1,692.4% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 382,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,981,000 after acquiring an additional 361,209 shares in the last quarter. 97.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sportsman’s Warehouse Company Profile

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor sporting goods retailer in the United States. It offers camping products, such as backpacks, camp essentials, canoes and kayaks, coolers, outdoor cooking equipment, sleeping bags, tents, and tools; and clothing products, including camouflage, jackets, hats, outerwear, sportswear, technical gear, and work wear.

Read More: Cost of Debt