Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. is an outdoor sporting goods retailer. Its stores offer camping products, fishing products, and hunting and shooting products. The Company’s stores also provide clothing products, footwear products and optics, electronics, and accessories. It also carries a range of private label offerings under the Rustic Ridge, Yukon Gold and Sportsman’s Warehouse brands. Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Midvale, Utah. “

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson set a $6.00 target price on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse in a report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.50 target price on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies restated an “in-line” rating and set a $11.00 target price (up from $8.00) on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPWH traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.76. The stock had a trading volume of 58,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,199,264. The firm has a market cap of $281.86 million, a PE ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 0.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. Sportsman’s Warehouse has a twelve month low of $3.41 and a twelve month high of $8.90.

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25. The business had revenue of $242.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.39 million. Sportsman’s Warehouse had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 24.83%. Sportsman’s Warehouse’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sportsman’s Warehouse will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 87.5% during the 2nd quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 14,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 6,930 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 687,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,561,000 after buying an additional 47,791 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 32.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 91,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 22,529 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 611,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,312,000 after acquiring an additional 88,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 1,692.4% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 382,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,981,000 after acquiring an additional 361,209 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.49% of the company’s stock.

About Sportsman’s Warehouse

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor sporting goods retailer in the United States. It offers camping products, such as backpacks, camp essentials, canoes and kayaks, coolers, outdoor cooking equipment, sleeping bags, tents, and tools; and clothing products, including camouflage, jackets, hats, outerwear, sportswear, technical gear, and work wear.

