Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-one brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $160.00.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Spotify from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, January 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Spotify in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $127.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Spotify in a report on Monday, October 28th. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Spotify in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Spotify from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 1st.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Spotify by 10,018.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,794,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,645,000 after acquiring an additional 2,767,113 shares during the last quarter. OZ Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Spotify in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $110,580,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of Spotify by 990.3% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 460,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,534,000 after purchasing an additional 418,560 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Spotify by 3,090.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 368,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,908,000 after purchasing an additional 357,121 shares during the period. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY lifted its stake in Spotify by 82.8% in the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 488,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,428,000 after purchasing an additional 221,243 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SPOT traded down $2.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $144.34. 1,003,919 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,191,419. The stock has a market cap of $26.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -262.44 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Spotify has a 12-month low of $110.57 and a 12-month high of $161.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $150.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $137.16.

Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.76. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. Spotify had a return on equity of 22.12% and a net margin of 7.32%. Spotify’s revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Spotify will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Spotify Company Profile

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides music streaming services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers commercial-free music services to subscribers comprising unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access to its catalog.

