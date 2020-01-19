Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on SPOT. ValuEngine upgraded Spotify from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Spotify in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $127.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Spotify from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Spotify from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Spotify from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Spotify presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.89.

Shares of Spotify stock opened at $148.34 on Friday. Spotify has a fifty-two week low of $110.57 and a fifty-two week high of $161.38. The firm has a market cap of $27.22 billion, a PE ratio of -269.71 and a beta of 1.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $150.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $137.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.76. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. Spotify had a return on equity of 22.12% and a net margin of 7.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Spotify will post -1.35 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Spotify by 64.9% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Spotify in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. CNB Bank raised its position in Spotify by 490.7% in the third quarter. CNB Bank now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in Spotify by 191.5% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Spotify during the third quarter worth about $74,000. 49.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Spotify

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides music streaming services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers commercial-free music services to subscribers comprising unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access to its catalog.

