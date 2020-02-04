Spotify (SPOT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.48) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of SPOT opened at $146.50 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $26.01 billion, a PE ratio of -266.36 and a beta of 1.91. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $150.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.94. Spotify has a 12-month low of $110.57 and a 12-month high of $161.38.

Several research firms recently commented on SPOT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Spotify from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, January 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Spotify in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $127.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Spotify in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Spotify in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Spotify from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.89.

About Spotify

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides music streaming services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers commercial-free music services to subscribers comprising unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access to its catalog.

