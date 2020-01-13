Spotify Technology S.A. (SPOT) Crawls 2.32% Higher For The Week

Shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (SPOT) have been trending up over the past five bars, revealing solid bullish momentum for the shares, as they ran 2.32% for the week. Looking further out we note that the shares have moved 6.90% over the past 4-weeks, 2.46% over the past half year and 25.91% over the past full year.

Knowledgeable investors are typically better prepared when deciding what stocks to buy. Having a deeper understanding of companies, sectors, and investment concepts may prove to be a huge boost to the investor’s confidence and profits. Savvy investors generally know how to stick with an investing plan but are able to adapt to any unforeseen market movements. Building lasting wealth is usually at the forefront of many investor strategies. It may be nearly impossible to find explanations for unusual market activity until long after everything has shifted and settled. Being able to take the punches from everyday market happenings may help the investor stay focused on the long-term objectives. As long as there are markets, there will always be news swirling around. There will constantly be talk of the bulls and the bears, market corrections, sell-offs, and such. Being able to wade through the headlines to get down to the nitty-gritty important stuff is where the market masters make their living. Being able to focus on the right information can be a gigantic boost to the health of the individual investor’s portfolio. Finding out what works and what doesn’t can also play big part in coming out on top in the stock market. Although it may not be an easy endeavor, it may be attainable with the right amount of perseverance and dedication.

Investors may be tracking certain levels on shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (SPOT). The current 50-day Moving Average is 147.86, the 200-day Moving Average is 139.29, and the 7-day is noted at 155.63. Moving averages can help spot trends and price reversals. They may also be used to help find support or resistance levels. Moving averages are considered to be lagging indicators meaning that they confirm trends. A certain stock may be considered to be on an uptrend if trading above a moving average and the average is sloping upward. On the other side, a stock may be considered to be in a downtrend if trading below the moving average and sloping downward.

Traders may be relying in part on technical stock analysis. Spotify Technology S.A. (SPOT) currently has a 14-day Commodity Channel Index (CCI) of 87.93. Despite the name, CCI can be used on other investment tools such as stocks. The CCI was designed to typically stay within the reading of -100 to +100. Traders may use the indicator to determine stock trends or to identify overbought/oversold conditions. A CCI reading above +100 would imply that the stock is overbought and possibly ready for a correction. On the other hand, a reading of -100 would imply that the stock is oversold and possibly set for a rally.

At the time of writing, the 14-day ADX for Spotify Technology S.A. (SPOT) is 21.35. Many technical chart analysts believe that an ADX value over 25 would suggest a strong trend. A reading under 20 would indicate no trend, and a reading from 20-25 would suggest that there is no clear trend signal. The ADX is typically plotted along with two other directional movement indicator lines, the Plus Directional Indicator (+DI) and Minus Directional Indicator (-DI). Some analysts believe that the ADX is one of the best trend strength indicators available.

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is one of multiple popular technical indicators created by J. Welles Wilder. Wilder introduced RSI in his book “New Concepts in Technical Trading Systems” which was published in 1978. RSI measures the magnitude and velocity of directional price movements. The data is represented graphically by fluctuating between a value of 0 and 100. The indicator is computed by using the average losses and gains of a stock over a certain time period. RSI can be used to help spot overbought or oversold conditions. An RSI reading over 70 would be considered overbought, and a reading under 30 would indicate oversold conditions. A level of 50 would indicate neutral market momentum. The 14-day RSI is currently sitting at 63.00, the 7-day is at 60.43, and the 3-day is spotted at 46.71 for Spotify Technology S.A. (SPOT).

When it comes to investing, people are generally told to make sure that they don’t put all their eggs in one basket. This saying can apply to investing in the stock market as well. Keeping the stock portfolio diversified can greatly behoove the individual investor. When hard earned money is on the line, individuals may want to pay extra attention as to how their equity holdings are spread out. Many investors will choose to pick stocks that combine large cap, small cap, and even international stocks. Although stock portfolio diversification does not eliminate risk, it can help reduce it during tumultuous market conditions.