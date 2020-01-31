Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SBPH) Downgraded to “Hold” at Jefferies Financial Group

Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SBPH) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $1.50 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $28.00. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 15.38% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on SBPH. ValuEngine raised shares of Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $2.00 price objective (down previously from $16.00) on shares of Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 30th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies cut their price objective on shares of Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $1.70 in a report on Monday, December 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.12.

Shares of Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.01 million, a PE ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 0.48. Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.17 and a twelve month high of $11.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.31. The company has a current ratio of 12.18, a quick ratio of 12.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SBPH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.19. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals will post -1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBPH. Hikari Power Ltd raised its holdings in Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals by 162.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hikari Power Ltd now owns 160,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 99,578 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals by 255.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 131,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 94,300 shares during the last quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals by 256.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 42,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 30,900 shares during the last quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 437,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after acquiring an additional 25,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $91,000. Institutional investors own 39.14% of the company’s stock.

About Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals

Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics for the treatment of viral infections, inflammatory diseases, and various cancers using small molecule nucleotide platform. Its lead product candidate is inarigivir soproxil for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B virus (HBV).

