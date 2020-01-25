Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SBPH) Stock Price Up 14.6%

Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SBPH) shares rose 14.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $2.04 and last traded at $2.04, approximately 545,033 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 33% from the average daily volume of 410,495 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.78.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SBPH shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $2.00 target price (down previously from $16.00) on shares of Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies cut their price target on Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $1.70 in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.84.

The company has a quick ratio of 12.18, a current ratio of 12.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $32.14 million, a P/E ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.40.

Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SBPH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.19. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBPH. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 186,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 2,837 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals by 35.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 6,565 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $59,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals by 21.1% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 100,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 17,465 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals by 102.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 22,776 shares in the last quarter. 39.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SBPH)

Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics for the treatment of viral infections, inflammatory diseases, and various cancers using small molecule nucleotide platform. Its lead product candidate is inarigivir soproxil for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B virus (HBV).

