SpringWorks Therapeutics’ (SWTX) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $40.00 price objective on the stock.

SWTX has been the subject of several other research reports. Wedbush initiated coverage on SpringWorks Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. They set an outperform rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on SpringWorks Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. They set a buy rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on SpringWorks Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued an overweight rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen reissued a buy rating on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. SpringWorks Therapeutics has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $35.50.

NASDAQ SWTX traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $33.41. 29,064 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 113,746. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.65. SpringWorks Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $17.02 and a 1-year high of $40.50.

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($1.77) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($1.30). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SpringWorks Therapeutics will post -2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SWTX. Orbimed Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $160,569,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $8,750,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $319,000. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $311,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $103,000. 72.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SpringWorks Therapeutics

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, acquires, develops, and commercializes medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its advanced product candidate is nirogacestat, an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of desmoid tumors.

