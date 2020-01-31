Sprint Corp Expected to Earn FY2020 Earnings of ($0.23) Per Share (NYSE:S)

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Sprint Corp (NYSE:S) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer reduced their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Sprint in a report issued on Tuesday, January 28th. Oppenheimer analyst T. Horan now forecasts that the cell phone carrier will post earnings of ($0.23) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.18). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Sprint’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.11) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.39) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on S. TheStreet lowered Sprint from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. ValuEngine raised Sprint from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Sprint in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Sprint in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sprint presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.10.

NYSE S opened at $4.46 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.76 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.76. Sprint has a fifty-two week low of $4.37 and a fifty-two week high of $8.06.

Sprint (NYSE:S) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The cell phone carrier reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $8.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.19 billion. Sprint had a negative return on equity of 2.61% and a negative net margin of 8.25%. Sprint’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in S. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Sprint by 85.8% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 9,329 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 4,307 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sprint in the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. Falcon Point Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sprint in the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000. Rational Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sprint by 153.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 12,720 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 7,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sprint in the 3rd quarter valued at about $102,000. 14.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sprint Company Profile

Sprint Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various wireless and wireline communications products and services to consumers, businesses, government subscribers, and resellers in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. It operates in two segments, Wireless and Wireline.

