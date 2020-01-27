Sprint (NYSE:S) Announces Earnings Results

Sprint (NYSE:S) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The cell phone carrier reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.02, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $8.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.19 billion. Sprint had a negative return on equity of 2.63% and a negative net margin of 8.19%. Sprint’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS.

Shares of NYSE:S opened at $4.83 on Monday. Sprint has a 52-week low of $4.72 and a 52-week high of $8.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.32 and a beta of 0.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.78.

A number of research firms have commented on S. ValuEngine raised Sprint from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Sprint in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Sprint from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sprint presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.31.

About Sprint

Sprint Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various wireless and wireline communications products and services to consumers, businesses, government subscribers, and resellers in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. It operates in two segments, Wireless and Wireline.

