Sprint (NYSE:S) Given Hold Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Sprint (NYSE:S)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $5.00 target price on the cell phone carrier’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 14.42% from the company’s previous close.

S has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Sprint from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. TheStreet downgraded Sprint from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Sprint in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.01.

NYSE S traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $4.37. 11,560,974 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,599,611. Sprint has a 1 year low of $4.31 and a 1 year high of $8.06. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.62 and a beta of 0.22.

Sprint (NYSE:S) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The cell phone carrier reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. Sprint had a negative net margin of 8.25% and a negative return on equity of 2.61%. The firm had revenue of $8.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sprint will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Sprint by 85.8% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 9,329 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 4,307 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new stake in Sprint in the 3rd quarter worth $62,000. Falcon Point Capital LLC bought a new stake in Sprint in the 4th quarter worth $76,000. Rational Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Sprint by 153.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 12,720 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 7,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sprint in the third quarter valued at about $102,000. Institutional investors own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

About Sprint

Sprint Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various wireless and wireline communications products and services to consumers, businesses, government subscribers, and resellers in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. It operates in two segments, Wireless and Wireline.

