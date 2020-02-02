Sprint (NYSE:S) Given New $5.50 Price Target at Citigroup

Sprint (NYSE:S) had its target price decreased by Citigroup from $8.00 to $5.50 in a report released on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the cell phone carrier’s stock. Citigroup‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 25.86% from the stock’s previous close.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on S. TheStreet downgraded shares of Sprint from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sprint from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Sprint in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Sprint in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.01.

Shares of NYSE:S opened at $4.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.97 billion, a PE ratio of -6.62 and a beta of 0.22. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.10. Sprint has a one year low of $4.31 and a one year high of $8.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Sprint (NYSE:S) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The cell phone carrier reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. Sprint had a negative net margin of 8.25% and a negative return on equity of 2.61%. The firm had revenue of $8.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.19 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Sprint will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Sprint by 85.8% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 9,329 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 4,307 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Sprint in the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Sprint by 153.3% in the third quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 12,720 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 7,698 shares in the last quarter. Falcon Point Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Sprint in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Sprint in the third quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Institutional investors own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

About Sprint

Sprint Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various wireless and wireline communications products and services to consumers, businesses, government subscribers, and resellers in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. It operates in two segments, Wireless and Wireline.

Recommended Story: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?