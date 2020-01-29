Sprott Focus Trust (NASDAQ:FUND) Portfolio Manager Acquires $246,978.50 in Stock

Sprott Focus Trust (NASDAQ:FUND) Portfolio Manager W Whitney George bought 34,066 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.25 per share, with a total value of $246,978.50. Following the transaction, the portfolio manager now directly owns 6,085,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,116,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

W Whitney George also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 23rd, W Whitney George bought 2,266 shares of Sprott Focus Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.42 per share, with a total value of $16,813.72.

On Wednesday, January 15th, W Whitney George bought 40,182 shares of Sprott Focus Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.43 per share, with a total value of $298,552.26.

On Monday, January 13th, W Whitney George bought 28,051 shares of Sprott Focus Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.40 per share, with a total value of $207,577.40.

On Friday, January 10th, W Whitney George bought 12,497 shares of Sprott Focus Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.31 per share, with a total value of $91,353.07.

Shares of NASDAQ FUND opened at $7.29 on Wednesday. Sprott Focus Trust has a 1-year low of $6.26 and a 1-year high of $7.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.32 and a 200-day moving average of $6.94.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Sprott Focus Trust by 3.5% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 189,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 6,339 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Sprott Focus Trust by 2.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 130,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $879,000 after purchasing an additional 2,775 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Sprott Focus Trust by 55.1% in the third quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 629,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,245,000 after purchasing an additional 223,711 shares during the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Sprott Focus Trust by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 271,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,829,000 after buying an additional 13,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Sprott Focus Trust by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 15,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 3,167 shares during the last quarter. 19.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sprott Focus Trust Company Profile

There is no company description available for Sprott Focus Trust Inc.

