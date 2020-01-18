Sprott Focus Trust (NASDAQ:FUND) Portfolio Manager W Whitney George Acquires 40,182 Shares

Sprott Focus Trust (NASDAQ:FUND) Portfolio Manager W Whitney George acquired 40,182 shares of Sprott Focus Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.43 per share, with a total value of $298,552.26. Following the completion of the purchase, the portfolio manager now owns 6,085,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,211,550. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

W Whitney George also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 13th, W Whitney George acquired 28,051 shares of Sprott Focus Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.40 per share, with a total value of $207,577.40.

On Friday, January 10th, W Whitney George acquired 12,497 shares of Sprott Focus Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.31 per share, with a total value of $91,353.07.

On Thursday, October 24th, W Whitney George acquired 16,929 shares of Sprott Focus Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.80 per share, with a total value of $115,117.20.

Shares of NASDAQ FUND opened at $7.47 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.90. Sprott Focus Trust has a 1 year low of $6.26 and a 1 year high of $7.49.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a $0.1163 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. This is a boost from Sprott Focus Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.23%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Sprott Focus Trust by 3.5% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 189,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 6,339 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Sprott Focus Trust by 2.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 130,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $879,000 after acquiring an additional 2,775 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Sprott Focus Trust by 55.1% during the third quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 629,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,245,000 after acquiring an additional 223,711 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Sprott Focus Trust by 5.1% during the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 271,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,829,000 after acquiring an additional 13,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Sprott Focus Trust by 25.7% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 15,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 3,167 shares in the last quarter. 19.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sprott Focus Trust Company Profile

There is no company description available for Sprott Focus Trust Inc.

Recommended Story: Cash Flow