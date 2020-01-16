Sprott Physical Platinum and Palladium (NYSEARCA:SPPP) Trading Up 1.7%

Sprott Physical Platinum and Palladium (NYSEARCA:SPPP) shares were up 1.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $15.80 and last traded at $15.78, approximately 2,544 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 54,963 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.51.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.73.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Platinum and Palladium by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 45,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 12,268 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Platinum and Palladium by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 88,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after buying an additional 11,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Platinum and Palladium by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC now owns 236,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,026,000 after buying an additional 866 shares in the last quarter.

About Sprott Physical Platinum and Palladium (NYSEARCA:SPPP)

There is no company description available for Sprott Physical Platinum and Palladium Trust.

