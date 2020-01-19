Sprott (TSE:SII) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $3.27

Sprott Inc. (TSE:SII) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.27 and traded as low as $3.01. Sprott shares last traded at $3.04, with a volume of 72,568 shares trading hands.

Separately, TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Sprott from C$3.50 to C$3.25 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $741.80 million and a PE ratio of 38.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.55. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$2.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$3.27.

Sprott (TSE:SII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$26.74 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sprott Inc. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

About Sprott (TSE:SII)

Sprott Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides asset management, portfolio management, wealth management, fund management, and administrative and consulting services to its clients. It offers mutual funds, hedge funds, and offshore funds, along with managed accounts.

