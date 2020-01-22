Sprott (TSE:SII) Upgraded to “Sector Perform” at Royal Bank of Canada

Sprott (TSE:SII) was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a C$3.50 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of C$3.00. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 7.03% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, TD Securities cut their price objective on Sprott from C$3.50 to C$3.25 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th.

Sprott stock opened at C$3.27 on Monday. Sprott has a twelve month low of C$2.36 and a twelve month high of C$3.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$3.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$3.26. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $741.80 million and a P/E ratio of 40.88.

Sprott (TSE:SII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.03 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$26.74 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Sprott will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

About Sprott

Sprott Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides asset management, portfolio management, wealth management, fund management, and administrative and consulting services to its clients. It offers mutual funds, hedge funds, and offshore funds, along with managed accounts.

