Sprout Social (NYSE:SPT) Trading Up 5.8%

Shares of Sprout Social (NYSE:SPT) were up 5.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $20.53 and last traded at $21.16, approximately 14,240 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 439,069 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.00.

A number of analysts have commented on SPT shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Sprout Social in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Sprout Social in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of Sprout Social in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Sprout Social in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, William Blair started coverage on shares of Sprout Social in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.80.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Sprout Social stock. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Sprout Social (NYSE:SPT) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 260,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,177,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.54% of Sprout Social at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About Sprout Social (NYSE:SPT)

Sprout Social, Inc designs and develops a platform for social media management. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

