Sprouts Farmers Market Inc (NASDAQ:SFM) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.14 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Sprouts Farmers Market Inc (NASDAQ:SFM) will post earnings of $0.14 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Sprouts Farmers Market’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.14 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.15. Sprouts Farmers Market reported earnings per share of $0.19 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 26.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sprouts Farmers Market will report full year earnings of $1.12 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.12 to $1.13. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.09 to $1.21. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Sprouts Farmers Market.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 25.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. Sprouts Farmers Market’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Cfra cut Sprouts Farmers Market from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. ValuEngine raised Sprouts Farmers Market from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Sprouts Farmers Market from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $18.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.42.

Shares of NASDAQ SFM opened at $17.03 on Wednesday. Sprouts Farmers Market has a 12-month low of $16.46 and a 12-month high of $25.18. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 15.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.36. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92.

In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, insider David Mcglinchey sold 1,655 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.96, for a total value of $33,033.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Theodore Edward Frumkin II sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.12, for a total transaction of $1,006,000.00. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SFM. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 4.1% in the second quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,800,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,014,000 after purchasing an additional 71,217 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,549,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,375,000 after purchasing an additional 240,447 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 792.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,296,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,492,000 after buying an additional 1,151,243 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 397.4% in the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,232,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,275,000 after buying an additional 984,434 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,227,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,197,000 after buying an additional 12,565 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.95% of the company’s stock.

About Sprouts Farmers Market

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, a healthy grocery store, provides fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. Its stores offer fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, packaged groceries, meat and seafood, baked goods, dairy products, frozen foods, beer and wine, natural body care and household items.

