Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) Cut to Neutral at UBS Group

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. They presently have a $17.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $23.00. UBS Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 8.77% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. BidaskClub cut shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 25th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sprouts Farmers Market has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.14.

SFM stock opened at $15.63 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92. Sprouts Farmers Market has a fifty-two week low of $15.34 and a fifty-two week high of $25.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.67. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 14.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.36.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 25.50%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Sprouts Farmers Market will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, insider Theodore Edward Frumkin II sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.12, for a total transaction of $1,006,000.00. Also, insider David Mcglinchey sold 1,655 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.96, for a total transaction of $33,033.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 77.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 2,142.5% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,864 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 10,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. 91.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sprouts Farmers Market

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, a healthy grocery store, provides fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. Its stores offer fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, packaged groceries, meat and seafood, baked goods, dairy products, frozen foods, beer and wine, natural body care and household items.

