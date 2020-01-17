SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) CFO Sells $1,641,014.76 in Stock

SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 28,644 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.29, for a total value of $1,641,014.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

SPSC stock opened at $58.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.52, a current ratio of 4.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.44 and a 52-week high of $59.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $56.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.88. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 95.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.63.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The software maker reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 11.67%. The company had revenue of $70.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. SPS Commerce’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,818,530 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $288,083,000 after acquiring an additional 107,560 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 99.1% in the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,310,333 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $61,677,000 after acquiring an additional 652,097 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,264,958 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $129,292,000 after acquiring an additional 42,752 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 100.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,060,311 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $49,909,000 after acquiring an additional 531,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 98.1% in the 3rd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 954,044 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,907,000 after acquiring an additional 472,516 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.69% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on SPSC. Oppenheimer set a $61.00 price target on SPS Commerce and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. First Analysis boosted their price target on SPS Commerce from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. BidaskClub raised SPS Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SPS Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of SPS Commerce in a report on Friday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.65.

SPS Commerce Company Profile

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce platform, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill orders, administer sell-through performance, and source new items.

Featured Story: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?