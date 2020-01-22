SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $72.59 Million

Equities research analysts expect that SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) will post sales of $72.59 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for SPS Commerce’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $72.36 million and the highest is $72.80 million. SPS Commerce posted sales of $65.19 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 11th.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SPS Commerce will report full year sales of $278.99 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $278.75 million to $279.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $306.29 million, with estimates ranging from $303.84 million to $307.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow SPS Commerce.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The software maker reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $70.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.09 million. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 11.67%. SPS Commerce’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SPSC. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $61.00 target price on shares of SPS Commerce in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered SPS Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. First Analysis upped their target price on SPS Commerce from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of SPS Commerce in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded SPS Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.65.

Shares of NASDAQ SPSC traded up $1.46 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $58.50. The stock had a trading volume of 175,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,015. The business’s fifty day moving average is $56.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.52 and a quick ratio of 4.52. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.10, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.63. SPS Commerce has a twelve month low of $42.44 and a twelve month high of $59.14.

In other news, CEO Archie C. Black sold 15,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total value of $900,847.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 28,644 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.29, for a total transaction of $1,641,014.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in SPS Commerce by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,818,530 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $288,083,000 after buying an additional 107,560 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPS Commerce by 99.1% during the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,310,333 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $61,677,000 after buying an additional 652,097 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in SPS Commerce by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,264,958 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $129,292,000 after buying an additional 42,752 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in SPS Commerce by 100.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,060,311 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $49,909,000 after purchasing an additional 531,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its holdings in SPS Commerce by 98.1% during the 3rd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 954,044 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,907,000 after purchasing an additional 472,516 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.62% of the company’s stock.

SPS Commerce Company Profile

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce platform, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill orders, administer sell-through performance, and source new items.

Recommended Story: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SPS Commerce (SPSC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com