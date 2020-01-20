SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) Receives $59.44 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation, seven have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $60.31.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SPSC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut SPS Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. First Analysis boosted their price target on SPS Commerce from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. BidaskClub upgraded SPS Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of SPS Commerce in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $61.00 price target on shares of SPS Commerce in a research report on Friday.

Shares of SPSC stock opened at $57.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 64.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.63. SPS Commerce has a 52-week low of $42.44 and a 52-week high of $59.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $56.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.65. The company has a quick ratio of 4.52, a current ratio of 4.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The software maker reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $70.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.09 million. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 11.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. Analysts expect that SPS Commerce will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SPS Commerce news, CEO Archie C. Black sold 15,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total transaction of $900,847.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 28,644 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.29, for a total value of $1,641,014.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of SPS Commerce during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,015,000. Summit Creek Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 49.5% during the 4th quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 341,670 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $18,935,000 after acquiring an additional 113,151 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 3,560.0% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 732 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 98.7% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,875 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 5,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 73.9% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 428,155 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $20,153,000 after acquiring an additional 181,884 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.62% of the company’s stock.

About SPS Commerce

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce platform, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill orders, administer sell-through performance, and source new items.

