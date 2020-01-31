SPX Flow Inc (NYSE:FLOW) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $362.25 Million

Analysts forecast that SPX Flow Inc (NYSE:FLOW) will announce $362.25 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for SPX Flow’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $359.50 million to $363.70 million. SPX Flow posted sales of $538.30 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 32.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that SPX Flow will report full year sales of $1.50 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.50 billion to $1.51 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.44 billion to $1.48 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover SPX Flow.

SPX Flow (NYSE:FLOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.12. SPX Flow had a net margin of 1.30% and a return on equity of 9.06%. The business had revenue of $383.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $365.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. SPX Flow’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

FLOW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SPX Flow from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine lowered shares of SPX Flow from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Barclays set a $40.00 price objective on shares of SPX Flow and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Buckingham Research lifted their price objective on shares of SPX Flow from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of SPX Flow from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.67.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FLOW. Financial Architects Inc lifted its stake in SPX Flow by 573.3% in the third quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 781 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in SPX Flow in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its stake in SPX Flow by 390.0% in the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in SPX Flow in the third quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPX Flow by 131.5% in the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 1,589 shares in the last quarter. 92.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPX Flow stock traded down $1.64 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $43.74. 164,084 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 196,137. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.05. SPX Flow has a 52 week low of $30.43 and a 52 week high of $49.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 79.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

SPX Flow Company Profile

SPX FLOW, Inc provides various engineered solutions worldwide. It operates in three segments: Food and Beverage, Power and Energy, and Industrial. The Food and Beverage segment offers mixing, drying, evaporation, and separation systems and components; heat exchangers, and reciprocating and centrifugal pump technologies; and turn-key systems primarily under the Anhydro, APV, Bran+Luebbe, Gerstenberg Schroeder, LIGHTNIN, Seital, and Waukesha Cherry-Burrell brands.

