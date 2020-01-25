SQN ASSE/NPV VTG FPD to Issue Dividend of GBX 0.60 (LON:SQN)

SQN ASSE/NPV VTG FPD (LON:SQN) declared a dividend on Friday, January 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 6th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.60 ($0.01) per share on Friday, February 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of SQN opened at GBX 62.90 ($0.83) on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 79.19 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 81.13. SQN ASSE/NPV VTG FPD has a 12 month low of GBX 0.93 ($0.01) and a 12 month high of GBX 97 ($1.28).

SQN ASSE/NPV VTG FPD Company Profile

SQN Asset Finance Income Fund Limited is a closed-end collective investment scheme. The Company’s investment objective is to provide its shareholders with regular, sustainable dividends and to generate capital appreciation through investment, directly or indirectly, in business-essential, revenue producing (or cost-saving) equipment and other physical assets.

