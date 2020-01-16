Sqn Secured Income Fund (LON:SSIF) Shares Down 8.3%

Sqn Secured Income Fund PLC (LON:SSIF) traded down 8.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 85 ($1.12) and last traded at GBX 85 ($1.12), 6,290 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 37% from the average session volume of 10,006 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 92.65 ($1.22).

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 80.64 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 86.21.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of GBX 0.58 ($0.01) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd.

About Sqn Secured Income Fund (LON:SSIF)

SQN Secured Income Fund plc, formerly The SME Loan Fund PLC, is an investment company. The investment objective of the Company is to provide shareholders with attractive risk adjusted returns through investment, predominantly in a range of secured loans and other secured loan-based instruments originated through a variety of channels and diversified by way of asset class, geography and duration.

Recommended Story: Buy-Side Analysts