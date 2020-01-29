Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Insider Sells $397,204.08 in Stock

Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) insider Jacqueline D. Reses sold 5,596 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.98, for a total value of $397,204.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 229,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,300,698.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

SQ stock opened at $74.80 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $30.57 billion, a PE ratio of -623.28, a P/E/G ratio of 30.64 and a beta of 3.30. Square, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.41 and a 12-month high of $83.20. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $66.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.80.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $602.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $596.85 million. Square had a positive return on equity of 5.72% and a negative net margin of 1.01%. Square’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. Research analysts predict that Square, Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SQ. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Square to $78.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Compass Point began coverage on Square in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 price target on shares of Square in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Square from $50.00 to $37.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their price target on Square from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.03.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Square by 714.3% in the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 570 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,979,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Square in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Square by 68.0% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 625 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Square in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in shares of Square by 39.1% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 712 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.74% of the company’s stock.

About Square

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

