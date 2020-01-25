Square (NYSE:SQ) Now Covered by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Analysts at Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Square (NYSE:SQ) in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $84.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 18.08% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on Square from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research cut Square from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Compass Point began coverage on Square in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Square from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Square from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.03.

SQ opened at $71.14 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $29.77 billion, a PE ratio of 494.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 29.42 and a beta of 3.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.88. Square has a 1-year low of $54.41 and a 1-year high of $83.20.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $602.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $596.85 million. Square had a positive return on equity of 5.72% and a negative net margin of 1.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Square will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Jacqueline D. Reses sold 28,568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $1,914,056.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 253,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,953,345. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Alyssa Henry sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.17, for a total value of $1,403,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 415,604 shares in the company, valued at $29,162,932.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 241,743 shares of company stock worth $15,546,094. 21.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. boosted its stake in Square by 714.3% in the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 570 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,979,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Square during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Square by 68.0% during the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 625 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Square during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Square by 39.1% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 712 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 57.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

