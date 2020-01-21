Square’s (SQ) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their buy rating on shares of Square (NYSE:SQ) in a research note released on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $78.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

SQ has been the topic of several other reports. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered their price target on Square from $75.00 to $66.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Macquarie assumed coverage on Square in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued an outperform rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Square from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Square from a neutral rating to a positive rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Stephens upgraded Square from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Square presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $72.43.

Shares of SQ opened at $69.38 on Monday. Square has a 12-month low of $54.41 and a 12-month high of $83.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -578.12, a P/E/G ratio of 23.72 and a beta of 3.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $65.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.98.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. Square had a positive return on equity of 5.72% and a negative net margin of 1.01%. The firm had revenue of $602.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $596.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Square will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

In other Square news, insider Jacqueline D. Reses sold 28,568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $1,914,056.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 253,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,953,345. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jacqueline D. Reses sold 90,455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.28, for a total value of $5,633,537.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 368,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,928,817.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 241,743 shares of company stock worth $15,546,094 over the last three months. 21.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Square by 67.6% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 523 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in Square by 68.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 625 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Square during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in Square by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 712 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new position in Square during the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. 57.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Square Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

