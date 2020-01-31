SRG Graphite (CVE:SRG) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.65

SRG Graphite Inc (CVE:SRG) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.65 and last traded at C$0.65, with a volume of 12500 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.68.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Separately, National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of SRG Graphite from C$1.65 to C$1.20 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 7th.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.73 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.48. The company has a market cap of $50.09 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.84.

SRG Graphite (CVE:SRG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 28th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that SRG Graphite Inc will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About SRG Graphite (CVE:SRG)

SRG Graphite Inc engages in the mineral exploration and development business in Africa. It holds 100% interests in Lola graphite and cobalt-nickel-scandium Gogota projects located in the Republic of Guinea, West Africa. The company was formerly known as Sama Graphite Inc and changed its name to SRG Graphite Inc in June 2017.

Further Reading: What is a Derivative?